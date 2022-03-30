During the discussion on Artsakh organized by the “Security and Democracy” NGO, the deputy of the “Justice” faction of the Artsakh Parliament Metaxe Hakobyan suggested recognizing the Republic of Artsakh. Aravot.am asked Artur Khachatryan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, and Artak Zakaryan, a member of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and former Deputy Minister of Defense, to express their position on this proposal. It is not meaningless to give, but now is not the end, what do they think?

Arthur Khachatryan said. “Artsakh’s independence should have been recognized during the war, when it was unclear whether the foreign policy of the Armenian authorities should be recognized by other countries, when they did not recognize it. I think it is not wrong to recognize today, there must be a right approach and that process must start. The previous authorities said that this was the last resort, if it happened, war could break out. That issue must be discussed now, and we are really done. “

And Artak Zakaryan answered. “The best day for the recognition of the Artsakh Republic was October 10, 2020, when Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire agreements reached after 9 hours of negotiations with Russia. If the same Nikol interviewed as many foreign-language media outlets as possible throughout the war, calling for the recognition of Artsakh, who does not know that Armenia should have done it first? “Obviously, he would have a wide opportunity to put pressure on Azerbaijan.”

Why they did not do it during their rule, Zakaryan said that they had prepared the package, they were waiting for the government’s conclusion, then there was an agreement between Vienna and St. Petersburg and they did not do it.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN