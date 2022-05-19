US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu in the United States. It took place within the framework of the Turkey-US Strategic Mechanism. According to Çavuşo :lu, the meeting was held in a “very positive atmosphere.”

The parties discussed key issues related to Turkish-American relations, such as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Ukraine. They also talked about the situation with F-16 fighters, as well as the situation around Sweden and Finland. According to Çavuşo :lu, it is unacceptable for Turkey that countries that want to join NATO support “terrorist organizations” targeting Turkey.

The process of normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations was also discussed.

Source: Ermenihaber / TRT