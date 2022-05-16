Given the situation in Ukraine, can the CSTO collective forces be used in Ukraine? Has the issue been discussed? At the end of the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, a similar question was asked by journalists today by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. “Yes, during today’s meeting, the Russian President informed his colleagues in detail about the special operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine. “The issue of the participation of the CSTO forces in that operation was not raised and was not discussed,” Stanislav Zas answered.

It should be reminded that the CSTO is currently chairing Armenia ․ Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a speech today.

The journalists also inquired whether the number of CSTO member states would increase. “Yes, there is a potential for CSTO expansion. I am convinced of one thing that driving a wedge between our countries will not lead to anything. The CSTO will be strengthened, and I was convinced of that by today’s results. “There will be enlargement, although I can not say the number of specific partner countries,” Stanislav Zas answered.

Luiza SUKIASYAN