These days, the RA Police regularly detains citizens who have violated public order, some of whom are presumably people who avoided three months of training and compulsory military service. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, raised this issue during the May 5 working discussion.

Deputies Arthur Martirosyan, Deputy Chief of the RA Police, Ashot Zakaryan, Chief of the Military Police, Armen Aftandilyan, Head of the Conscription and Recruitment Service of the Ministry of Defense, and experts in the field took part in the discussion.

Andranik Kocharyan called on the law enforcement bodies to collect the data of the mentioned citizens and pass it to the RA Ministry of Defense.

The chairman of the commission expressed conviction that the issue of Artsakh’s defense should not be solved in the center of Yerevan. “Our armed forces have the task of regulating the mobilization resource,” he said, adding that the issue had been neglected for years and the shortcomings in the system had become apparent during the 44-day war. According to Andranik Kocharyan, it is necessary to settle the issue, especially taking into account the fact that the youth who have taken to the streets these days want to take part in the settlement of the Artsakh issue.

The deputy highlighted the organization of quarterly gatherings and the participation of young people in them.

For the first time since the 44-day war, military commissariats have begun three-month training camps, two of which have already been held and the third under way. This was stated by the head of the conscription and mobilization service of the Ministry of Defense Armen Aftandilyan. He noted that the materials on those who avoided those gatherings were sent to investigative bodies. Taking into account the modernization of armaments, military equipment and means of communication, according to the rapporteur, all persons registered in the reserve are obliged to participate in training camps.

Military Police Chief Ashot Zakaryan highlighted the discussion. He noted that taking into account the situation on the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, it is important to involve young people with prepared and patriotic ideas in the protection of the borders.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Arthur Martirosyan, the details of the detainees have been identified, and that information will be passed to the Ministry of Defense to find out whether they are of conscription age or not.

The deputies welcomed the discussion, noting that it was the result of a public demand. They stressed the importance of the full implementation of the oversight function assigned to the parliament. The work of law enforcement agencies was highlighted to check the legality of the grounds for exemption from conscription.

Andranik Kocharyan noted that he had informed his opposition colleagues about the discussion, but they did not come to the discussion.

The commission will hold a closed discussion on the issue in the near future.

RA National Assembly