The ISS Is Still Leaking Air, And The Hunt For a Hole Is Taking Longer Than Expected

A tiny bit of air always leaks from the International Space Station – but not quite as much as is leaking now.

Officials first noticed a leak last September, but they didn’t do anything about it for nearly a year, since the leak wasn’t major. Plus, station operations like space walks and crew exchanges kept crew members too busy to collect enough data about the issue.

Recently, however, technicians detected an increase to the already elevated leak rate. So NASA announced on August 20 that the three men aboard the station – NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner – would begin a hunt for the source.

That search is “taking longer than expected,” NASA spokesman Daniel Huot told Business Insider last week.

Indeed, Huot said on Tuesday that technical teams were still reviewing the data collected by the crew. They have now ruled out most of the station’s modules, Huot added, and should complete their review “in the coming days.”

If specialists still can’t pinpoint the leak after that, he said, they will need a new action plan.

‘No concern for crew or vehicle safety’

Usually, the little bit of air that the space station loses can be replaced by launching large highly pressurised tanks filled with nitrogen and oxygen up on resupply missions. But…