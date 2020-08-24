The Iranian immigrant who conquered online video tech



Shahrzad Rafati shown up in Canada with simply one travel suitcase and little English





The BBC’s weekly The Boss series profiles various magnate from all over the world. This week we talk to Shahrzad Rafati, creator and manager of web video innovation company BroadbandTV (BBTV).

Shahrzad Rafati was just 13 when she chose she would one day construct an international organisation.

She likewise understood that she would not have the ability to attain her dream if she remained in her native Iran.

So at the age of 17 her drive and self-confidence handled to convince her moms and dads, Iranian authorities and Canadian migration authorities to let her move by herself to Vancouver to go to university.

Shahrzad shown up in the city on Canada’s Pacific coast in 1996 with simply one travel suitcase, and just a restricted grasp of English.

“I couldn’t communicate what I wanted to say [when I arrived], and I think that was probably the biggest challenge,” she states.”But I was determined to make a success out of my life.”