Ermenihaber. Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand also spoke at a iftar for journalists in Ankara about the Armenian-Turkish dialogue. (Iftar – feast, dinner to break the Muslim fast).
The ambassador particularly said. “We will be satisfied with the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations. We believe that the right thing to do is to have good relations between all the countries in the region and to solve problems together. “If the countries of the region solve the problems by discussing them together, this will also prevent foreign interference.”
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.