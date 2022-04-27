Ermenihaber. Iranian Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand also spoke at a iftar for journalists in Ankara about the Armenian-Turkish dialogue. (Iftar – feast, dinner to break the Muslim fast).

The ambassador particularly said. “We will be satisfied with the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations. We believe that the right thing to do is to have good relations between all the countries in the region and to solve problems together. “If the countries of the region solve the problems by discussing them together, this will also prevent foreign interference.”