The iPhone SE doesn’t need Android to be the perfect Google phone

While this may sound like a shocker to both iOS fans and Android fans, there is no denying it – Google apps run great on iOS. Surprisingly, enough Google-based apps on iOS get faster updates than the same apps on Android. This idea does not seem very novel and it is not really revolutionary.

But then, it is worth revisiting especially now when Apple has come out with a budget iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE can be a great competitor for mid-range Android phones. However, it is actually much better since it comes with an amazing processor thereby eating up any performance lag of Android phones. So, making the iPhone SE into an amazing Google phone seems to make perfect sense.

