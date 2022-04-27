The sitting of the multi-stakeholder group of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matosyan, took place today.

It should be noted that this is the first time since June 2020 that the multi-stakeholder group meeting is held in real mode.

Welcoming the participants of the session, Hambardzum Matyosyan stated with satisfaction that the sessions of the BSC were interrupted due to the COVID epidemic, the opportunities for conducting discussions in real mode, however, did not prevent the members of the multi-stakeholder group and the , including the preparation of the next national report of the NAP, the introduction of an electronic declaration system for real beneficiaries, the signing of a new grant agreement with the World Bank, etc. “Thus, the introduction of the NAP in Armenia is a different fact,” he said, adding that next year the Republic of Armenia must pass the second international ratification of the NAP, which will be based on the new ratification model approved by the International Council.

“It implies greater involvement of a multi-stakeholder group in the ratification process. “Pre-ratification work will start by the end of this year, so I am sure you realize that only with the active involvement of the beneficiaries, we will all be able to maintain Armenia’s high rating,” said Deputy Prime Minister Matosyan, discussing the issues on the agenda.

They mainly referred to the 2022 budget of the Armenian National Olympic Committee. Approval of the revised work plan, discussion of the technical task of drafting the 4th National Report and its approval by the BSC; to the works.