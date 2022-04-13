RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in the National Assembly that when he got acquainted with the negotiation documents on Artsakh, he was convinced that the third RA President Serzh Sargsyan was not exaggerating when he said that Armenia was ready to leave the 7 regions, but every time Azerbaijan put forward new conditions.

“I realized that Robert Kocharyan was not exaggerating at all when he stated that Armenia also has a problem of territorial integrity. It was difficult to be convinced that as a result of 30 years of hardship, the fruits of victory could be handed over and nothing could be received in return. “To accept this meant to admit that by declaring a state, we have created a facade and completely and utterly failed the institutional establishment of the state,” Pashinyan said.

According to him, the content is the same now. Today, the international community clearly tells Armenia to be the only country in the world that does not recognize the territorial integrity of its ally Turkey, Azerbaijan, is a great danger not only for Artsakh, but also for Armenia.

“Today, the international community is telling us to lower our bar on the status of Nagorno Karabakh and ensure greater international consolidation around Armenia and Artsakh, otherwise, the international community says, do not rely on us, not because we do not want to help you. “but because we can not help you,” said the Prime Minister.