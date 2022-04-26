The “Union of NSS Reserve Officers” NGO appealed to non-commissioned officers, officers, generals and sympathetic citizens.

“The internal political struggle between the government and the ‘opposition forces’ is intensifying inside the country.” Our compatriots in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are rightly alarmed that the authorities, by sacrificing our national interests, are acting in favor of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The gap between the government and the society is deepening, the atmosphere of distrust is clearly leading, obviously leading to popular unrest and clashes. The moment is dangerous, but at the same time responsible for our identity in terms of protecting national interests, putting the country on the right path of development.

In these circumstances, we attach great importance to consultative meetings and discussions with our fellow non-commissioned officers, officers, generals, and sympathetic civilians in order to form a common position and work together.

It is not appropriate for a patriotic person, especially a military man who has served for many years for the security of the country, to remain silent and follow the events. It is time to put aside all internal contradictions and disagreements and act with mobilized and united forces.

In this way we can contribute to the correct resolution of the situation. Therefore, we call on you to personally come to the NSS reserve officers’ union in the next one or two days / P. Buzand 3, tel .: 055-411-577, 098-62-80-20, time: 10: 00-20: 00 / or contact our Facebook page, to present your position and suggestions on possible developments և solution » , – the title is mentioned.