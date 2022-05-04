Armenia Democratic Party: application:

The situation in Armenia has changed. The self-confessed statements of Nikol Pashinyan, the incumbent Prime Minister, from the tribune of the National Assembly, most importantly, the further steps and decisions, show that he is absolutely beyond the constitutional functions of defending the interests of the state, the Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. The spontaneous uprising of the popular resistance, the consolidation of political forces shows that fundamental changes must take place in the system of government of the Republic of Armenia. By his actions, Nikol Pashinyan betrays the electorate that gave him the mandate of power, by not fulfilling the pre-election, then officially adopted “Program of the RA Government”. He is not publicly supported by most of the state, political, cultural, scientific, cultural institutions of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as Diaspora structures.

Armenia Democratic party:Proceeding from the above, in order to avoid possible shocks of the disturbed security system of Armenia and Artsakh, it applies to the ruling-opposition factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

A. By stating that it is too early to express no confidence in Nikol Pashinyan according to the RA Constitution, we consider the demand for his resignation obligatory.

B. In the new conditions of the balance of power, it is necessary to separate the issues of ensuring national, state security, which will be the basis for forming an interim coalition government, by holding discussions on the principles. The new government can include only professional qualities, management experience, people with sufficient public perception, who will be nominated by the parties.

Գ. The Coalition Government’s program is overseen by a Political Council composed of party representatives.

Դ ․ Initiate as soon as possible և make necessary amendments to the constitution to ensure the legitimacy of the process of forming the government and the principle of separation of powers, as well as the need for mutual control.

E. Initiate the process of adopting the new Constitution of the Republic of Armenia with clear principles, with the composition of political and professional stakeholders, so that the referendum on the adoption of the Constitution, which ensures an effective system of government in Armenia, will be held as soon as possible.

F. Along with the referendum, new parliamentary elections will be held, which will shape the legislative, executive, and judicial bodies of the government in the secure domestic and foreign policy environment of Armenia, stabilized by the coalition government.

The DPA is convinced that in this way we will keep Armenia and Artsakh from new trials and internal divisions. We will make it possible to strengthen the sovereignty and security of the Armenian state in the face of the challenges of a changing world order.

03․05․2022 թ ․ DPA Republican Council