The Inspirational Journey of the McGee Family

A smudge of cake frosting on Pamela McGee’s chin was a fitting symbol for what she termed “the best birthday present ever.” An epic prank in 2018 pulled off by her son, two-time NBA champion JaVale McGee, brought Pamela to Los Angeles where she was treated to all-expenses-paid luxury at the Ritz Carlton and a USC (her alma mater) vs. University of Nevada (his) men’s basketball game—each sporting a jersey for the respective program that catapulted them into national prominence.

The pair arrived at JaVale’s home under the ruse that he needed to retrieve something. There, Pamela was greeted by family members and friends shouting, “Surprise!” and “Happy Birthday!” The spectacle—from fictitious sweepstake to lure Pamela to L.A. to trick candles sparkling above lavish frosting—had been orchestrated by JaVale.

“My mother hasn’t had the most perfect life,” the 32-year-old JaVale says. “She’s always had to fight, always had to be the breadwinner, and always had to do it by herself. I don’t think she’s ever…