The Inside Scoop On Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s DREAM Wedding!

Are those wedding bells we hear??? Why yes! Yes, they’re!

It’s been a lengthy road to walking down the aisle for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The Voice couple have reportedly desired to tie the knot for a time now, but as we previously posted, Gwen wished to wait until her marriage to Gavin Rossdale had been annulled so they could wed in the Catholic Church.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Will Come Out Of Divorce From Brandon Blackstock ‘Stronger’

According with a new sources though, it sounds like the No Doubt singer is probably not willing to hold that long anymore. In fact, an Us Weekly insider said the duo is “keen to make it happen as soon as possible”!

(Translation: having difficulty finding a judge who’d annul that long a marriage?)

Last month, a source told Us the coronavirus crisis had changed Stefani’s feelings about getting an annulment, and that she now hoped to hold the marriage “as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted.” They explained:

“Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision.”

Although the couple still isn’t engaged (officially), that hasn’t stopped them from doing some wedding ceremony planning. According to some other source, they wanted to go “all out” on a summer wedding, but seeing as how a first wave of COVID-19 is still hitting the US pretty hard, that’s probably off the dining table. Luckily, the origin said “it won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall.”

Yeah, a fall/winter wedding seems far more their vibe. Though we dunno if coronavirus allows it to occur! When they do finally get hitched, the country crooner and his alt-pop princess are looking at two different ceremonies, one in LA and something in Oklahoma. Another Us insider explained:

“Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years.”

Related: Tom Hanks Urges People To ‘Do Your Part’ To Slow Coronavirus

Hey, if the Shelton-Stefani wedding could be the first major event post-corona, we’ll ALL be discussing it, irrespective of the location. Just don’t have the party too soon, or you’ll have plenty of infected guests talking about the reception for the wrong reasons! LOLz! For now, Gwen and Blake will be waiting out the pandemic with the rest of us. It sounds like their relationship is growing stronger as they quarantine with Gwen’s sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

And hey, if quarantine continues for considerably longer, that annulment might come through anyway. A silver lining, perhaps!