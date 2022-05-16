Home Armenia The information presented by the speakers of Aragatsotn region at the conference... Armenia The information presented by the speakers of Aragatsotn region at the conference was considered substantive | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail The information presented by the speakers of Aragatsotn region at the conference was considered substantive | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Sweden և Finland did not accept Ankara’s demands | Morning Armenia Our girls finished the fight in the World Boxing Championship | Morning Armenia Siemens cooperates with Armenian-Russian University | Morning Recent Posts Weather forecast for the next 5 days Strategist: Value stocks will overtake growth in the next 12 months Chris Cuomo: Trump’s claim is a winning argument Ararat Mirzoyan opened an Armenian trade office in Mumbai Cases of alienation of land plots by officials in gross violation of the law... Most Popular Putin և Pashinyan discuss issues of Nagorno Karabakh settlement և OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing... Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss regional issues, including the Karabakh issue and economic issues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFZiHwq5Qu4 "We are in regular... Command-staff military exercise to be held – aysor.am – Hot news from Armenia On May 17-21, Commander-in-Chief Kamo Kochunts, Acting Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, will hold a command post exercise on... The Chamber of Advocates urges police officers to strictly comply with legal requirements The Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement regarding the obstruction of lawyers' access to police stations ․ "Today, the... The Speaker of the Russian State Duma will arrive in Armenia on an official... In a conversation with Aysor.am, the Speaker of the RA National Assembly Tsovinar Khachatryan denied the information that the Speaker of the State Duma... Tomorrow we must clearly state that the people have taken to the streets completely,... The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan informed via live Facebook about the peaceful protests and disobedience actions to be held tomorrow, May 17. "From...