The RA Ministry of Defense denied the information about the Azerbaijani advance in the direction of Nerkin Hand settlement of Syunik region.

“This dense forested and difficult-to-observe area of ​​the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which, according to USSR maps, is located in the territory of Armenia at a depth of about 600 meters, came under Azerbaijani control in the spring of last year. Preliminary fortification works started immediately after that. In particular, trenches were dug, which, however, due to the lack of proper furniture, were not suitable for living in winter conditions. That is why the majority of the Azerbaijani military, not having enough living conditions to organize combat duty in the mentioned area in winter, were forced to leave.

“Ahead of the change in weather conditions, they returned to the area adjacent to the trenches they had previously dug, on the same line, without setting up tents,” the RA Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The military department referred to the assertion that the village appeared in the Azerbaijani monitoring zone, noting that there were 2 villages with the same name.

