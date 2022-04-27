It is estimated that a person who is not physically active needs an average of 2 liters of water per day. When assessing whether there is enough water in your diet in addition to weight, you need to consider several factors at once. Individual characteristics of the organism, climate (which affects the natural loss of water during life), lifestyle activity ինտ intensity of physical activity, increase in body temperature (for example, during illness), taking various medications that delay or remove water from the body, certain Abrupt loss of moisture by the body during activity.

Aysor.am offers to get acquainted with the usefulness of water, and in case of abuse, even the harmful effects.

The feeling of thirst, in itself, is a signal that the body’s water is not enough anymore, and it is better to use the water before its excretion in small volumes, distributing it evenly throughout the day.



By the way, even drinking a lot is harmful. In extreme cases, water poisoning can be fatal.

Another question is whether tea, coffee and other beverages can replace a sufficient amount of water. It depends on what is in the fluid, how that “something” affects the metabolism.

There is a widespread opinion that caffeinated beverages dehydrate the body, but these data are contradictory. There have been a number of experiments that have shown that caffeine does not dehydrate the body, especially if consumed in regular doses. However, the abuse of alcohol can dehydrate the body and lead to unpleasant situations, which is why it is often recommended to combine alcohol with water.

Pure water is “more useful” from a nutritional point of view, because tea, coffee, especially sweet drinks are much more caloric, bringing a lot of sugar with the liquid, affect the metabolism.

Here it is possible to remember that the organism needs not only water, but also salts in the right proportion. Water passes through the body and carries salt with it. The right amount of salt can be obtained from food or complex supplements. Here it is necessary to take into account the balance of salts and fluid in the body.

There is no one rule that will be universal for everyone. Someone drinks one or two liters of clean water, loading the body with intense training, while another person, on the contrary, consumes a lot of salty foods – drinks less water. Both cases suggest a change in the water-salt balance.

Drinking water should become a habit և consciously approach it, analyze how you started using water and find out if there is a shortage or an excess. You can always put a bottle of water on the desktop, or install a program that reminds you to drink water. When forming a habit, it is necessary to take into account the daily routine. It is not helpful to drink a lot of water immediately before or during physical activity, and large amounts of fluid at night will naturally interfere with sleep.

On average, a healthy body may need 2.5-3.5 liters of water per day, but this is not a universal principle, such a quantity of water is not considered the norm for everyone. In this way the organism will determine how much water it needs, will determine its individual dose.

To avoid dehydration, in addition to beverages, a proper diet can be developed to maintain water balance in the body, as it is very important in calculating the amount of water the body needs.

