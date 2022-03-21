The Hydro-Air’s’s Monitoring Center has issued a statement stating that snowfall will continue in some regions of the country for the next 5 days.
“March stands out with a very low temperature background, with exceptionally heavy snowfall. Especially during the last 8 days, the average daily air temperature in the whole territory of the republic is 6-8 degrees below the norm.
The amount of precipitation today, except for the Ararat Valley, in most parts of the republic is 150-200, in some parts – 210-230%. Due to the penetration of a powerful cyclone in the last three days, a record amount of snow was observed in some regions of the republic. In particular, in some parts of Tavush, Lori, Syunik the snow cover increased by 60-70 cm during 3 days, and in some settlements it reached 100 cm և more.
Due to the severe storm observed in most of the country on March 20, a number of roads were impassable.
During the last 40 years, no heavy “long” snowfall was registered in our country in March with such intensity.
The impact of the cyclone will be maintained in the territory of the republic on March 21-25, but compared to March 20, it will significantly lose its force.
In the next 5 days, regular snowfall will continue in some regions of the republic, a snowstorm is expected in the mountainous areas, low horizontal visibility.
The air temperature will not rise much in the next 5 days, it will continue to be 5-8 degrees below the climatic norm, “the statement reads.
