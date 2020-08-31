The impact late Georgetown Hoyas coach John Thompson had on NBA coaches

The phone buzzed on Monday morning, followed by a most uncomfortable hush. No hello. No words. Only moments of silence turning into a muffled heave, and finally, a brokenhearted sob.

“You had to come from Maryland and D.C. and Prince George’s County to know what Coach Thompson meant to us,” Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams finally said on the phone Monday. “I played in his gym one summer, and he cussed me out because I wasn’t doing something right, and man, it was an honor. Patrick [Ewing] and Alonzo [Mourning] were there playing pickup, and I felt for a moment like I was part of their family, because Coach didn’t talk to everyone like that.

“… He looked like my granddad, and every time I saw him …”

The words dissolved into tears. Finally, Williams found five that explained why Thompson meant so much to him — meant so much to so many — and always will.

“He stood up for us.”



John Thompson, a Hall of Fame coach, a cultural icon, an irrepressible force, died on Sunday at 78 years old. He made Georgetown basketball a phenomenon, and he stayed until his retirement in 1996. Though Thompson had several opportunities, he never did become an NBA coach — but he impacted the league far beyond Ewing and Mourning and Allen Iverson. His impact resonated in recent days and weeks and months, the NBA raising its voice in the protest of inequality. The players walked out in 2020, the way Thompson walked out one night in 1989.

There are scores of basketball forefathers…