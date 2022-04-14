The citizen applied to a law firm and expressed suspicions that the house built by his neighbor was located on a plot of land owned jointly by him, and he feared that the building might be illegally legalized without his knowledge. From the comparison of the documents sent to us by the head of Meghradzor community of Kotayk region, it became clear that the legalized structure is partially located on the land plot belonging to our client.

Back in 2018, the mayor recognized the house as legal, based on illegal documents submitted by the owner of the voluntary building, in which the land belonging to the plaintiff was also presented as his property. We filed a lawsuit with the RA Administrative Court, asking the court to declare the illegal administrative act made by the community head invalid. The court granted the motion and the lawsuit was accepted.

In the lawsuit, we presented arguments that the legally recognized building, including the fence, is located on our client’s land.

According to the company’s lawyer Paytsar Kocharyan, the head of the community ignored the requirements of Article 188 of the RA Civil Code and the “Procedure for legalization and management of voluntary structures” approved by the RA Government Decision No. 912-N of 18.05.2006, making an illegal administrative act, as it was legal. Recognize a structure that directly violated the plaintiff’s property rights. The RA Administrative Court decided to satisfy our claim in full, declaring the administrative act invalid. Appropriate actions are also taken to demolish the illegal part of the structure located on our client’s land.

13.04.2022: