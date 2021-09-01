The idea the Afghanistan withdrawal was a good idea... doesn't hold a lot of water: Rep. Malinowski
The idea the Afghanistan withdrawal was a good idea... doesn't hold a lot of water: Rep. Malinowski

Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) joined Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith to discuss President Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden’s tax and infrastructure plans.

