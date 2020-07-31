The idea of giving up the use of natural resources altogether is actually not reasonable, Pashinyan says – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented freshly selected Minister Romanos Petrosyan to the personnel of the Ministry of Environment, the federal government press service reported.

The Premier praisedMr Petrosyan on his consultation and thanked Erik Grigoryan for his important efforts as Minister of Nature Protection and after that as Minister of Environment.

“Mr. Petrosyan is being transferred from the post of Kotayk Marz Governor. We should state that he lived up to his mission and carried out effective activities as Marz Governor. And we have to express hope and confidence that his efforts will be as effective or perhaps more effective in the capacity of Minister of Environment,” stated Pashinyan.

Speaking of the nation’s ecological policy, Pashinyan stated there are in some cases severe techniques to the environment or nature not just in Armenia, however likewise around the world. “On the one hand, we can see nature worship; while on the other hand, we are faced with complete contempt for nature. And our task is to find such a balanced approach between nature and human civilization that could offset the existing contradiction,” stated the PM

The Premier highlighted that the Government Program is based upon the idea of GreenArmenia In other words, the Executive imagines Armenia as a nation that fulfills the greatest ecological requirements. And the greatest difficulties begin with daily life and end at the commercial level in this sphere.

“Our daily life, our industry, and our mining industry must meet such standards as we can call balanced. To say that we should give up the use of natural resources altogether is actually not reasonable, and even impossible. But on the other hand, we cannot go the way of environmental disasters: it is not the right path, besides we will not allow it,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

Coming to the results signed up recently, Nikol Pashinyan kept in mind that throughout Erik Grigoryan’s period, poaching substantially reduced inArmenia He pointed out the reality of major, concrete success in terms of forest defense.

“While it is true that environmental problems develop over several years, in the meantime nature responds very quickly to the steps taken to protect it. Environment is also important from the point of view of Armenia’s political, tourism and economic image. This is a strategic direction, and here we must achieve tangible success,” the Prime Minister stated.

Armenia’s improvement till 2050, which mentions that doubling Armenia’s forested locations is a tactical concern,” the Premier stated.