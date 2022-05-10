The competition stage of the initiative of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ has been summed up. Out of more than 300 works submitted, the best 12 were selected within 7 days, and then, by combining the results of the selection of the competition committee of the monumental statue-complex of Jesus Christ, the winner was sculptor Armen Samvelyan with his project.

Summing up the results of the work, the members of the tender committee note that this project brought together highly qualified specialists from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. Gagik Tsarukyan based the idea of ​​intra-Armenian solidarity on the creation of the statue of Christ. Armenia must be able to present itself to the world in a new way, with its old culture, literature and history.

Luiza Sargsyan, a member of the tender committee, is convinced that the idea, which was the basis of this work, will definitely be implemented.

“That is, unity, inner solidarity of the Armenian people, rebirth, strength, hope and light for the future,” he says.

Gagik Tsarukyan, in his turn, thanked all the participants of the project and noted ․ “Since we are a Christian nation and the first Christian nation, it was everyone’s wish and goal to have a statue of the Savior in our country as well.”

According to Gagik Tsarukyan, the construction of the statue will open a new page in our life – a page of success, peace and solidarity.



