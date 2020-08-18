The ICE directive is gone, but international students still fear deportation

Caroline Poole remained in her off-campus house in Maine when a high school pal texted her in a panic. United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had actually launched a brand-new directive for the fall 2020 term: international students who were taking an online course load might not stay in the United States.

Poole’s college, Bowdoin, was preparing to provide a practically totally virtual term. Poole– who is from Toronto, Canada– might be deported.

“I opened my computer and saw that everything was the worst that I could have imagined,” she stated. “It was terrifying.”

The ICE standards dropped on July sixth, after a variety of schools had actually currently revealed prepare for an online-only term. Even more, consisting of Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and Northwestern, were preparing for a mix of remote and in-person direction.

This is bad. ICE simply informed students here on trainee visas that if their school is going online-only this fall, the students should leave the United States and can not stay through the fall term. https://t.co/8DteVzexLB pic.twitter.com/OfkWRKFZZE — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 6, 2020

Other students had actually less determined actions. “I was like, ‘What the fuck am I supposed to do with this?’” stated Ameya Rao, a Cornell senior fromSingapore The next day, …