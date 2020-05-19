The ICC does not pose a ‘strategic threat’ to Israel – Middle East Monitor

Since the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided that Palestine is a state for the aim of its investigations into struggle crimes dedicated by Israel towards Palestinian civilians, a contemporary spherical of threats towards the establishment is going down. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned of penalties based mostly upon his authorities’s interpretation of what constitutes a Palestinian state. “The United States reiterates its longstanding objection to any illegitimate ICC investigations. If the ICC continues down its current course, we will exact consequences,” Pompeo stated.

The US opposition to a Palestinian state has been additional asserted via the so-called ‘deal of the century’, which pretends to advocate for a state whereas prioritising Israel’s colonial agenda; the latter leaving no chance of any state-formation. US opposition to ICC investigations, due to this fact, is everlasting.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has branded the attainable forthcoming struggle crimes investigations as a “strategic threat”. Speaking through the first cupboard assembly, and claiming he hardly ever makes use of the phrase “strategic” though a widespread reference when it comes to Iran and the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions Movement (BDS), Netanyahu declared: “This is a strategic threat to the State of Israel – to the IDF soldiers, to the commanders, to the ministers, to the governments, to everything.”

Israel has lengthy performed upon exceptions to keep its colonisation of Palestine and additional entrench its navy occupation. US President Donald Trump has awarded Israel unprecedented impunity and normalisation of worldwide legislation violations, to the purpose that, bolstered additionally by the worldwide neighborhood’s tacit silence, Israel is politicising the ICC investigation with the intention of sustaining the state of exception.

The forthcoming investigations into Israel’s struggle crimes towards the Palestinian persons are not a strategic risk, however a belated response which could tarnish Israel’s picture briefly. Collusion with Israel on behalf of the worldwide neighborhood is a main obstacle – it should not be forgotten that internationally, Israel enjoys tacit help which permits it to construct itself as a strategic risk towards Palestinians.

Netanyahu’s rhetoric is a diversion. Israel is not being persecuted by the ICC; its officers face the potential of being prosecuted for struggle crimes, which is the usual process. Israel’s violence sustains its colonial politics – one can’t exist with out the opposite. Palestinians have confronted this strategic risk for many years. Attempting to reverse roles within the face of struggle crimes proof is a political manoeuvre which ought to backfire for Israel if the worldwide neighborhood alters its pro-Israel bias and takes a stance in favour of decolonisation.

While Netanyahu makes an attempt to forge allegiances towards the ICC, what function will the worldwide neighborhood take? If the ICC has decided that Israel has dedicated struggle crimes, the least the worldwide neighborhood can do is to eradicate the rhetoric of “alleged war crimes” to uphold worldwide legislation and deconstruct the impunity which has protected Israel. If prioritising Israel’s colonial calls for takes priority over the laws which regulates what constitutes struggle crimes, the worldwide neighborhood will probably be facilitating extra violations as annexation looms, and the forthcoming investigations will probably be overshadowed by a new wave of impunity which may take a long time to deliver to judicial consideration.

