A criminal case has been initiated in the Arabkir Investigation Division of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee under Article 104, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, within the framework of which other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the murder of a 35-year-old woman.

The alarm about the mentioned case was received on May 5, 2022, at 01:53, from the “Ambulance” CJSC. with a head injury.

The body of a resident of the above-mentioned apartment was found in the bedroom of the above-mentioned apartment with bodily injuries.

During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, forensic, genetic and post-mortem examinations of the body were appointed, a number of people were interrogated, confiscated, and the videos of the cameras filming the areas adjacent to the scene were examined.

As a result of the measures taken, the identity of the alleged perpetrator, who is the husband of a 35-year-old woman, was found out.

The latter was arrested.

The investigation is underway.