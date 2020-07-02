The Huawei Mate 40 to borrow Mate 20 X’s stereo speakers

Huawei Mate 40’s leaks are beginning to choose up velocity because the next-generation Mates’ October launch nears. The newest one is all in regards to the loudspeakers.

Interestingly, the Mate 40 could reuse the highly-regarded Mate 20 X’s loudspeakers because the leakster means that the long run Mate 40s have the identical symmetrical speaker grilles on the high and backside aspect of the body. This information may be sufficient to conclude that the identical options might be accessible on the Mate 40, together with the Dolby Atmos tuning.

Of course, the tipster does not go into particulars so solely the holes may be the borrowed half and the Mate 40 could use higher, extra superior drivers than its predecessor.

The greatest we are able to do for now’s to wait for more information to pile up to paint a fuller image.

