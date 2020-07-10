The Huawei Mate 40 could have a curved screen, like the Mate 40 Pro

The Huawei Mate 40 could adopt a curved display, if this glass screen protector is anything to put into practice. The accessory was unmasked by Weibo user 8090 Life Digital.

Last year Huawei’s Mate 30 line featured a waterfall curved display on the Mate 30 Pro and a flat screen on the Mate 30.

Huawei is anticipated to unveil its new Mate 40 series sometime this fall, possibly in October. We know very little of the Mate 40 line, but are expecting it will be powered by a 5nm Kirin 1020, possibly a 108MP main camera and, almost certainly no Google Play Services.

Source | Via