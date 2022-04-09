The Hrazdan Theater Festival opened with the play "And Spring Again" Morning:

On April 8, the Republican Youth Theater Festival kicked off at the Hrazdan Drama Theater on the initiative of the Hrazdan Municipality’s Union of Theatrical Figures of Armenia. It is organized in Hrazdan for the first time on the occasion of recognizing Hrazdan as a youth capital.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Head of Hrazdan Enlarged Community Varuzhan Safaryan, employees of the municipality, theatrical figures, guests.

The opening of the festival started with the Sos Sargsyan Hamazgayin State Theater with the play “And Spring Again”, directed by Narine Grigoryan.

According to Hakob Ghazanchyan, President of the Union of Theatrical Figures of Armenia, the aim was to take the theater to the regions, but the program justified itself.

“After a long hiatus, we are resuming our program. I am very glad that the head of Hrazdan community Sjak Mikayelyan immediately responded to our proposal. And since Hrazdan has been declared a youth capital, we have decided to organize a youth theater festival in Hrazdan with the participation of young directors and actors.

To our delight, a wonderful program has been made, լավագույն our best theaters will perform their best performances within the program.

“I would like to add that a program of this level has never been implemented in the region,” he told us.

The artistic director of the Sos Sargsyan National Theater, RA Honored Artist Narine Grigoryan told us that it was a great honor for her to open the festival in Hrazdan.

“As a child, I attended a theater group in Hrazdan. At that time, the theater building was in disrepair due to the cold. I have dreamed of appearing on that stage since I was a child, and finally we opened the festival with my play “And Spring Again”. I tried to convey the spring advice of my soul’s happiness to the audience.

And since spring is coming late in Hrazdan, it is the right time to meet spring, ”said Narine Grigoryan.

According to Ruben Babayan, the artistic director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan State Puppet Theater in Yerevan, the ten theatrical days of the festival will really become a reality in our reality.

Playwright, editor-in-chief of “Grakan Tert” Karine Khodikyan, in her turn, thanked the Hrazdan municipality, noting that the festival is the best guarantee to enliven not only theatrical but also cultural life.

It should be noted that the Hrazdan Republican Youth Theater Festival will last until April 16.

Vova ARZUMANYAN

Some of the photos were provided by Hrazdan Municipality