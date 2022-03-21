The strong wind of the night, the snowstorm caused great damage to several settlements of Shirak region, completely flooded the roofs of houses, barns, houses of culture and schools. The most damage was done to Ashotsk region ․ The villages were without electricity and now in some places the electricity has been restored, but there are still villages, such as Hartashen and Musayelyan, Geghanist, Spandaryan, Arshat settlements in the Artik region, which are still in darkness.

The settlements of Tavshut, Ghazanchi, Arpeni, Goghovit, Torosgyugh of Ashotsk community suffered damages. In Tavshut, the roofs of barns, schools, and houses of culture in Arpeni և Ghazanch were damaged.

Two working groups have been formed in the Shirak regional administration, which are touring rural communities today and trying to calculate the damage suffered.

Aram Antoyan, the head of the local self-government and republican executive bodies department of the Shirak regional administration, who visited Torosgyugh and Arpen settlements, told us that they had received operative information about the damages from both the 911 service and the communities. There have been cases when the residents of the community filmed on the phone, took photos of their damage, sent them to the Shirak regional administration and asked for help. There are families that are lost ․ The house was completely left unattended.

Aram Antonyan and Shirak Deputy Governor Albert Ayvazyan saw with their own eyes in Torosgyugh how the wind tore the roof of the house completely, even some part of the stone part of the house collapsed. The wind tore the solar panels on the roofs of the house.

“I have been to Torosgyugh, Arpen settlements with the deputy governor Albert Ayvazyan. We could not continue the road because it was closed, works were underway. Damages were also caused to Tavshut settlement, Ghazanchi, Aghvorik settlement in Amasia region, we have damages in Akhuryan.

It is true that we could not reach Aghvorik because the road was closed, but we received information from the community that there was a house, the wind had completely blown away the roof. The resident of Tavshut had called that the roof of the big barn had been damaged again, where the cattle-breeding program was being implemented with state funds. It was newly built, 200-250 square meters of the roof was torn from about 500 square meters, ”said Aram Antonyan.

He said that the roof of the Tavshut school was damaged, they said that the size was not big, they would fix it on their own.

The amount of damage suffered by Shirak region will be known soon.

Nune AREVSHATYAN

Photos by Shirak Regional Administration