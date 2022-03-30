The life of Hovhannes Ghazaryan, known as “Gazi Hovo”, who was assassinated near the Artashat Drama Theater on March 28, is not in danger.

According to Aravot.am, the latter received a gunshot wound in the front part of the face and abdomen. Receiving first aid at Artashat Medical Center, he was transferred to Yerevan, where he underwent several surgeries at one of the local hospitals.

He received his nickname “Gazi Hovo” during the years he worked as a director in the Artashat branch of “ArmRusGazProm” company.

His name has been circulated in the press many times since 2009.

Hovhannes Ghazaryan, his two sons and his brother Karen, Vilen, Mkrtich Ghazaryan, the driver Ashot Sargsyan and his friend Arayik Gabrielyan have been wanted since May 20, 2009 due to a dispute with the bodyguards of former NA Speaker Hovik Abrahamyan’s son. That dispute was in response to Hovhannes Ghazaryan’s gun attack on his home a few days earlier.

“Gazi Hovo” and Hovik Abrahamyan used to be close, but their relations deteriorated especially during the elections in Mrgavan community of Ararat region.

According to media reports, as a result of bad relations with the Abrahamyans, Gazi Hovo’s cars were set on fire, and an “unknown person” fired indiscriminately at Ghazaryan’s son Arthur Ghazaryan’s house, damaging the house walls, entrance door and windows.

The names of “Gazi Hovo” and his relatives have also appeared in the press in cases of organizing a fight, they have been accused of hooliganism.

The other son of Gazi Hovo, Karen Ghazaryan, is now a member of the Artashat Council of Elders.

