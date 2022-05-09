According to Shamshyan.com, a tragic incident took place in Lori region a while ago. At around 4:40 p.m., the 911 Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call that a citizen had fallen into the Debed River.

Rescuers and Lori patrols rescued a young girl from the Debed River near the Sanahin station in Alaverdi, who was taken to the Alaverdi Medical Center by ambulance.

Գ. According to Shamshyan, the deceased was Armine Chagharyan, the host of “This is my bag” program broadcast on “Shant” TV.

Materials are being prepared in the Tumanyan police department.

Գ. According to Shamshyan, investigators of the Tumanyan Investigation Division of the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia may conduct a preliminary investigation into the fact.

Գ. According to Shamshyan, the beloved hostess was filming on the ferry with her colleagues.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.