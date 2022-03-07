“Alik Media”. Russian “Dozhd” independent TV channel journalist Mikhail Fishman was not allowed to cross the Georgian border. The Coalition for the Protection of the Media issued a statement on this occasion, calling on the Georgian authorities to accept Russian journalists who have been harassed for their professional activities.

“We want to remind the public that Dozhd was a company pursuing a critical editorial policy in Russia. Due to the ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, the platform stopped broadcasting on March 3.

The Russian government recently introduced regulations that made it difficult for independent media outlets to operate during the war. “Dissemination of information that the Kremlin considers ‘false’ can be punished with a large fine or imprisonment,” the coalition said in a statement.

The coalition thinks that the fact of not allowing the journalist to leave the country can be considered as discrimination, taking into account the fact that other people coming from Russia and entering the border through Armenia do not face similar obstacles. According to that, the state must explain the reason for not admitting Mikhail Fishman to the country.

Tat Tat Khoghanyan

Full article on the original site.

Photo from the journalist’s Facebook page.