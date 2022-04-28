Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the “Alternative Projects” group, wrote:

“An exceptionally difficult situation has been created in Armenia. Tensions are rising, but this is an extraordinary tension, it does not seem to be the standard solution. The process of total evil towards the government is gaining momentum, the government misses this very moment. The abnormality of the situation is in several dimensions.



Problem one. How to remove the rejected government?

The current government in Armenia has no other social support, and the government knows this. All programs and promises have failed. After Nicole’s famous speech, the atmosphere changed dramatically after the famous statement about the victims. It is a shame to support the government, no one does it publicly without personal interest. This is a rejected government. How to remove the rejected government from power? This is an unusual question. This is an unusual situation, there are very few such precedents in the world. total failures, defeats, casualties … and stay in power.



Problem two. What keeps this power?

You will say of the security forces, but this is half-half true. The volume of protests will increase several times, the volume of the April 23 rally-march will triple, no force will be able to hold any power. This question is key և needs a colder assessment.



Problem three. Current Struggle և Results:

A technologically quite literate struggle is gaining momentum in the streets and squares. The first thing that can not be done is to criticize those who came out of the struggle during the struggle. And how to help the struggle, the amount of usefulness և the egg. these are already a matter of individual decision. There are several options for resolving this struggle. At this moment, no one can say which one will become a reality. But one thing is clear: the government will change. This is the only solution to the exceptionally difficult ովոր extraordinary situation. The rest are technical issues.



Problem four. Freedom Square is not a separate planet

During the struggle one should avoid being trapped in one’s own struggle. When high-ranking officials of the United States, the European Union, and Russia, including at the grassroots level, speak about Karabakh and Armenia in a short period of time, the opposition that has come to power must respond by engaging in a long-distance dialogue with influential centers. It should not be closed, conditionally speaking, in the territory of the Opera. If the mediators, the ally, the adversary make serious statements about the topic on which you came out to fight, then you must answer them in a working manner. It means that in parallel with the street struggle, you must have the answers to sharp and difficult questions, so that the above-mentioned centers see that these are not incomprehensible groups of street struggle, but politically mature, state-minded forces that are ready to take the helm of the country. . This is the working style of the systemic opposition. During the struggle, messages must be sent to the neighbors, mediators, allies, the enemy. If this is not done, the probability of becoming or perceiving as a non-systemic force increases sharply. And that will strengthen the government. We must always remember the reality formed around Armenia: Turkish direction, Azerbaijani plans, Russia stuck in Ukraine, Artsakh without an army, etc.



Problem five. Leader:

There is an opinion that as soon as there is a leader who satisfies the ideas of the masses, we will achieve a quick result. Of course, if there was, it would be easier. But this desire brings the other extreme, the fervent search for a leader. You can not invent a leader, ask for a leader. The leader is formed during the process-struggle or by the dictates of the situation.

When everything (army, state institutions, church, values, homeland …) is deliberately devalued for 4 years in a country, it is very difficult to find a valuable leader. The only literate solution to this is the cooperative scale. In the government it is called a coalition, during the struggle it is a consolidated platform. The platform must be really cooperative, so that it is possible to talk to the general public.



Problem six. և However, what keeps this power?

We will take to the streets the society that has rejected this government with all its heart and consciousness, but is still at home, if we show it what it will be like the next day after Nikol’s removal. The horizon of the struggle is not the day of Nicole’s departure, but beyond it.

The observer or indifferent public has clear latent concerns և expectations. Our most important task is to understand these latent realities, to try to answer them.

According to that, the observer or passive society is normal patriotic people, they want Artsakh to be Armenian, but we will not take them out to the streets only under the flag of Artsakh.

They want.

Guarantees of a future, safe life without war

Opportunity to find a language with Turkey, but not on degrading terms

Improving social status, economic opportunities

Definition of the future, stability. Everyone is tired of the uninterrupted shocks of the last 4 years. All of Nikol’s speeches cause public anxiety, tension, the beauty of something. People are exhausted from such an atmosphere.

Small and medium-sized businesses, which is an influential large group, want a guarantee that the freedoms they have received will not be revoked, և the rule of the previous tax-customs game will not be restored.

This is approximately what the passive observer community, which is the majority, wants. Therefore, the ongoing active technological struggle must be intensified very quickly with literate content. The struggle needs a new resource, in my opinion, it is not the technology, but the content. Only in this way is it possible to unite the struggle քերը the indifferent lives that run parallel to one street.

The only way out of this nightmare is solid power, and its first step is a solid platform. Success is very close, but we must realize that it is possible to defeat the government that overthrew the state only with state thinking. It means solid content ներգր involvement of new layers in the struggle, from the healthy layers of the state system and power. ”