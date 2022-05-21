Let’s say without muttering the words. is sinful and superstitious by Zareh Sinanyan as H.H. The work done by the Commissioner-General for Diaspora Affairs, which proves again and again that he is committed only to his appointee and not to the so-called value of the state.

The High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs has mercilessly deviated from his responsibilities, moreover, he reveals the intention of his authorities, that is, the “honest goal” of dividing the Diaspora as well. House of Cilicia Aram I ․ Responding to the call of the Catholicos, we are busy celebrating the “Year of the Diaspora”. His Holiness is the highest-ranking leader of our church, with whom the High Commissioner has met, and in the interview he tries to fish in the murky water with a brief and half-baked explanation, to correct his assumptions and conclusions. with all improperness.

It is clear that the position of an official in the leadership position is much more difficult than the position of a person belonging to the opposition. And even the most erroneous expression and attitude can open the door to disagreement and conflict.

Let’s repeat once again. As a loyal creator of the “Civil Contract”, Mr. Sinanian is free to visit various colonies to establish the nuclei and centers of his party. So far, no obstacles, as long as Zareh Sinanian does his organizational work personally and of course without using the state treasury, but when In the name of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, this stupid and snobby work is being done, in which case the forest policy is being implemented.

