“Hayrenik” faction of Vanadzor enlarged community council issued a statement ․

“Dear residents of Vanadzor enlarged community ․

The government of the day, continuing its legal banditry, passed a law in an unconstitutional and immoral way, which reserved for them the “right” to unimpeded the right of every resident of our community to vote freely.

In particular, the community power formed by the citizen’s vote was taken away from the citizen and adapted to the whim of the ruling regime. The ruling political group had only one goal, that is, alone, to decide instead of all of us who or who should govern the community.

Within the framework of that criminal activity, a few days ago this government appointed an acting head of the community in the enlarged community of Vanadzor. This is in the case when the activity of the Council of Elders has been illegally paralyzed by itself, the same government. In particular, through a group led by the Ambassador on Special Tasks, abusing his right to judicial protection, through apparently illegal influence over the court, he achieved that, regardless of the will of the Council of Elders, the exercise of the Council of Elders’ supreme authority to elect a mayor was prohibited.

The purpose of this criminal deal was clear to us from the very beginning, about which we had been informing the public for months.

In these conditions, the “Homeland” faction announces that

1. Will not participate in the meetings of the Council of Elders until the legality is restored.

2. Will begin consultations with residents to restore democracy in our beloved community.

3. Will make every effort to make the will of the residents of Vanadzor, Gugark, Darpas and Shahumyan a reality.

Dear friends, we do not despair!

Freedom is an absolute value for us.

We are an honorable people. There will be only one winner in the fight for our rights and freedoms, and that is the entire population of Vanadzor community. ”