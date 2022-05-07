“Zhoghovurd” daily writes. Inflation in the consumer market of Armenia in April, compared to March, made 2.3%. In April, as compared to March, consumer prices in all cities of the country increased by 1.9-2.5%, the highest inflation rate was registered in Kapan.
Consumer prices in Yerevan increased by 2.4%. Inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4% this April compared to March. In all the observed cities of the republic in 2022. In April, compared to March, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.8-4.8%. High inflation was registered in Ijan և Kapan cities. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the capital increased by 3.8%. The price of bread has risen.
Full article in this issue of “Zhoghovurd” newspaper
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.