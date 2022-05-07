“Zhoghovurd” daily writes. Inflation in the consumer market of Armenia in April, compared to March, made 2.3%. In April, as compared to March, consumer prices in all cities of the country increased by 1.9-2.5%, the highest inflation rate was registered in Kapan.

Consumer prices in Yerevan increased by 2.4%. Inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4% this April compared to March. In all the observed cities of the republic in 2022. In April, compared to March, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.8-4.8%. High inflation was registered in Ijan և Kapan cities. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the capital increased by 3.8%. The price of bread has risen.

