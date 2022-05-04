The high-quality Armenian brand "Made in Kurtan" promotes the creation of new jobs in the regions

The Armenian brand “Made in Kurtan” offers high-quality jackets of local production, which we got acquainted with the history of its creation in a conversation with the director of “Astghik” charity foundation Mariam Antonyan.

The production was founded by the Astghik Charitable Foundation (Little Star Charitable Fund). “Made in Kurtan” is one of the programs aimed at the development of social entrepreneurship of the foundation. The main goal of the program is to create jobs in Kurtan community of Lori region, “Mariam Antonyan told Aysor.am.

The director of the foundation stated that they did not face any big problems during the implementation of the idea, on the contrary, the brand gathered only the good and the positive around it.

The range of “Made in Kurtan” brand is diverse, it stands out with its comfort, stylish solutions, interesting combination of colors. There are women’s, men’s, children’s jackets and antiques. Sneakers and jackets cost from 8000 AMD to 20,000 AMD.

“We sell from the store located at 20 Komitas Street in Yerevan, we also accept large orders from various organizations, charitable foundations, SIS. For example, the last order was from PicsArt. They had ordered antiques for their young students. “We try to keep prices low for our product so that it is available to everyone,” said the director of the foundation.

The peculiarity of the production is the realization of a possible goal and program. The women of Kurtan village work here, and the money received from the sale helps the development of the community and the promotion of Armenian products in the regions.

Mariam Antonyan, director of the Astghik Charitable Foundation, advises start-ups to set up businesses outside Yerevan, as she considers it a very important component for the balanced development of the country.

You can get acquainted with the “Made in Kurtan” Armenian brand assortment by visiting Instagram (madeinkurtan) և Facebook (www.facebook.com/madeinkurtan) pages, or the store located at 20 Komitas Street.

For orders you can call 055 27 88 30, there is a delivery service.

By buying from the brands of the Armenian brand “Made in Kurtan”, you can become an investor, talking about the initiative to make the village of Kurtan in the Lori region recognizable.

