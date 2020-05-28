The High Note: Why Tracee Ellis Ross ‘only got better with age’

Image copyright

The High Note is now being launched on-line, as an alternative of cinemas





Usually, when a Hollywood star has a brand new film popping out, they fly to London for a publicity blitz.

They’ll usually participate in a press junket, which is the place the movie firm hires out a complete flooring of an costly resort and invitations journalists to come back and interview them.

It’s environment friendly for the actors, as a result of they will knock off a number of interviews in at some point, and in a single place. There’s often plenty of hanging round for the journalists – however for those who’re fortunate you get a free Diet Coke and a biscuit whilst you’re ready.

But identical to pub quizzes, workplace conferences and first dates, selling a brand new Hollywood film has moved on-line to Zoom – the place sadly there aren’t any free snacks.

At the the launch of the film The High Note, journalists are shuffled between completely different digital assembly rooms, ready to talk with the movie’s star Tracee Ellis Ross.

Thanks to lockdown, the actress is launching and selling the film completely from her personal front room.

“It’s wonderful, but I miss people,” Ross tells BBC News. “I don’t have shoes on, so that’s nice! I’m at home, that’s nice too. But I wouldn’t mind seeing you face-to-face and being in your energy, that always makes a difference. But actually, it is nice to be able to do these things even though we’re in a pandemic, and to do them safely.”

The High Note tells the story of soul singer Grace Davis (Ross) and her assistant Maggie (Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson), who’s an aspiring music producer herself.

Dakota Johnson, who starred in Fifty Shades of Grey, performs Grace's assistant Maggie





Grace (who’s to not be confused with the 2017 X Factor runner-up Grace Davies) is within the autumn of her profession. A pop star over 40, she is now not having primary hits and her supervisor is encouraging her to begin a Vegas residency to maintain the cash coming in.

The character is not based mostly on anybody particular – however there are many singers who’ve adopted the Vegas route in actual life, together with Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Toni Braxton.

The function marks the primary time Ross has ever been heard singing. And strain is excessive – her mom is Motown legend Diana Ross.

“It was my childhood dream, I always wanted to sing,” she says. “I didn’t put it away, but I think the longer you wait to do certain things the more frightening they get… The idea of comparison because of who my mom is, or the judgement of doing it now at this age, became bigger than the dream. So when this role came along, I was like, ‘it’s time’.”

Ross is finest recognized within the US for starring in TV sequence together with Girlfriends and Black-ish. Her efficiency within the latter earned her a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for finest TV comedy actress.

The High Note marks her first on-screen movie function since 2009. She says her profitable TV profession has been “incredibly fulfilling”, however provides: “The truth is it’s left me little desire to pursue certain things, because I’m tired and I have a full schedule, but it takes something I’m really excited about and then I’m like ‘this is it’.”

Ross gained a Golden Globe Award for her efficiency in TV sequence Black-ish





Ross says she was drawn to the message of the story – which she characterises as being about two ladies, every pursuing their very own dream no matter what others need from them.

Notably, the 2 ladies are “not against each other”, as Ross places it. “The dynamic that both of us developed was not the characteristic stereotypical schtick between diva and assistant. We were able to find this real friendship connection that was in there, that kind of gave it the right tone.”

Flora Greeson’s screenplay makes a lot of Grace’s age. One scene sees Grace level to how few singers over 40 nonetheless rating primary hits, particularly feminine artists.

A frustration with ageism is one factor Ross shares with her character.

“What I know is I have only gotten better with age,” she says. “I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been, and I’m almost 50. And I think of the other women who are in this age bracket and beyond, and I think, ‘why was there ever a message of counting us out?’ That seems absurd.

“You consider Jennifer Lopez, Marisa Tomei, the listing goes on of extraordinary ladies, and there is a lot to supply at this age. My mother on stage now at 76 is like, I feel she’s better than she’s ever been!”

For Ross herself, being in her 40s hasn’t stopped her from experiencing the most successful decade of her career.

“I do not suppose youth is all the things, I simply do not,” Ross says. “That great expression ‘youth is wasted on the younger’ is nice. I imply there are such a lot of good issues about youth, however I do not wanna return, I’ll let you know that proper now – I would not return to my 20s for those who paid me.”

Ice Cube performs Grace's supervisor, who encourages her to tackle a Vegas residency





Early evaluations of The High Note – which is directed by Nisha Ganatra – have been largely optimistic, albeit not glowing.

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter said the movie “does have much to recommend it, at least during these lean times”.

“It’s the kind of plush, pleasurable comfort viewing that goes down as easily as a favourite artist’s hits compilation,” he added.

The Daily Mirror’s Lewis Knight said: “Ultimately, it’s a credit to the lead actresses of The High Note that it remains so watchable despite being rather formulaic and containing some predictable plot turns and twists.”

The movie is one in all a number of which had initially been as a consequence of open in cinemas this spring.

Most of the others – together with Mulan, Fast & Furious 9 and No Time To Die – postponed their launch till later within the yr, within the hope cinemas might be open once more.

But some studios have as an alternative determined to launch their movies on-line for film followers to hire at residence. Trolls World Tour was the primary main movie out of the gate to do that, and now The High Note is skipping cinemas too.

Ross says "normal is going to be reshaped for all of us"





“I’m actually kind of excited,” Ross says. “Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to see myself on the big screen as Grace Davis, but I have a pretty big TV screen! I feel like there’s something really wonderful and intimate about being able to meet people where they are, in their homes.

“I can solely converse for myself, and proper now I do not know that I wanna go and sit in a film theatre. That does not sound like one thing I wanna do, I’m comfortable to observe a film, proper right here, on the sofa!”

Audience trepidation about returning to crowded spaces after the coronavirus pandemic could spell serious financial trouble for cinemas, which are already struggling with the loss of income under lockdown. The industry’s future is uncertain, to put it mildly.

“I feel regular goes to be reshaped for all of us,” Ross acknowledges, “so we will reply to the fact of what we’re residing in and nonetheless have joyful experiences and nonetheless obtain leisure and develop our lives by watching these tales in a manner that matches the fact of the place we’re.”

The High Note is accessible to hire from Friday 29 May from digital retailers.