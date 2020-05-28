‘The High Note’ review: Tracee Ellis Ross takes a page from mom’s playbook

Maggie, a longtime fan with insights into the music biz which can be finally defined, yearns to be a producer, and retains overstepping her place on the org chart. Specifically, she gently prods Grace to take care of her creative integrity, reminding the star of her personal quote, “When there are no more surprises, then who am I doing it for?”
During her uncommon down time, Maggie additionally meets a proficient singer, David (Kelvin Harrison Jr., coming off a massive yr with “Waves” and “Luce”), turning into concerned in his profession as properly. There’s a “Working Girl”-type high quality as she races between the 2 — juggling producing and grunt work, seemingly in opposition to all odds — sophisticated by the chemistry that she and David possess.
“The High Note” employs a fairly typical story and songbook, together with a view of the music business that does not enterprise far from “A Star is Born.” The identical goes for the L.A. areas and glamor.
Credit a lot of that to Ross — because the “Black-ish” star reverses mom’s path from live performance stage to display, making her musical debut by ably doing her personal singing — creating a relatable picture of fading stardom. In what quantities to a team-up of performers with well-known mother and father, Johnson additionally believably performs Maggie as somebody whose appreciation of music drives her professionally, whereas turning into the muse of her relationship with David.
The girl does not sing the blues, however along with authentic songs the soundtrack options loads of classics, comparable to Harrison crooning “You Send Me” and “Let’s Stay Together.” There are additionally cameos by Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard in tiny however vital roles.
Practically talking, the movie joins the roster of flicks whose theatrical debut was scuttled by coronavirus that doubtless would have struggled to make a lot box-office noise anyway.
Somewhat spared that stress, “The High Note” is a breezy approach to kill a few hours. Granted, it is extra a gap act than a headliner, however that merely makes its digital, on-demand residency really feel just like the venue the place the movie rightfully belongs.
“The High Note” is offered on demand starting May 29. It’s rated PG-13.