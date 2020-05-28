‘The High Note’ review: Tracee Ellis Ross takes a page from mom’s playbook

Maggie, a longtime fan with insights into the music biz which can be finally defined, yearns to be a producer, and retains overstepping her place on the org chart. Specifically, she gently prods Grace to take care of her creative integrity, reminding the star of her personal quote, “When there are no more surprises, then who am I doing it for?”

During her uncommon down time, Maggie additionally meets a proficient singer, David (Kelvin Harrison Jr., coming off a massive yr with “Waves” and “Luce”), turning into concerned in his profession as properly. There’s a “Working Girl”-type high quality as she races between the 2 — juggling producing and grunt work, seemingly in opposition to all odds — sophisticated by the chemistry that she and David possess.

“The High Note” employs a fairly typical story and songbook, together with a view of the music business that does not enterprise far from “A Star is Born.” The identical goes for the L.A. areas and glamor.