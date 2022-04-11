The RA Police issued a statement on the attempted theft.

“One of the main functions of the police is to prevent crime. For that purpose, the employees of the territorial subdivisions constantly walk through the streets and yards.

On April 5, officers from the Bazum Police Department were on Shinararner Street in Vanadzor when they witnessed a strange sight at 11:40 a.m. A 30-35-year-old man was running out of the yard, head to head, in the true sense of the word. The wound on his head was bleeding, he was wearing gloves and a knife in his hand. Another man was running after him with a hammer in his hand and shouting, “Hold on!”

The traveling Bazum police, the criminal investigator and the juvenile’s inspector of the domestic violence prevention department, run away from them. During that time, the bleeding man dropped the knife, took out and threw away the workers’ gloves, but could not do more. The police catch him.

Calming the situation on the spot, they take you to the department, where all the questions are answered exhaustively. It turns out that the man with the hammer is a resident of Shinararner Street, and the man armed with a knife has one of criminal intentions. And before they ran down the street, the following happened.

The landlord heard a strange sound and approached the door. Looking out of the telescope, he noticed someone in sunglasses and a medical mask trying to open the door. He realized that he had come to steal. To prevent the crime, he took a hammer in self-defense and hid behind the door.

He did not wait long. Using a technical means, the masked person opened the door, but was only able to take one or two steps. The hiding landlord hit him on the head with a hammer. The glasses and mask of the person who entered the apartment fell from the blow, and he fled to the street with a bleeding wound on his head. We have already detailed what happened on the street. After treating the head wound and taking the necessary actions, the police presented the 33-year-old man to the Lori Regional Investigation Department, where a criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident. He was arrested and then remanded in custody by court order.

The circumstances of the case are being clarified by the preliminary investigation. “



