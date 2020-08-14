The hidden metaphor in ‘Perry Mason’ finale (opinion)

“Mason” draws its name (though not much else) from the 1957 series, which appealed to a generation that had witnessed Joseph Welch’s takedown of Joseph McCarthy during televised hearings, but had yet to see the flowering of women’s rebellion against their expected role of “silent mainstay of a male hero.”

Back then, this seemed realistic, even gritty. We loved watching Raymond Burr as Perry, stern and patriarchal in his well-appointed mid-century-modern offices, masterful on the stand, win the day for justice.

We didn’t know that Burr was in fact a closeted gay man, and the writers probably didn’t realize that Barbara Hale, his girl Friday (spunky and smart, though mostly silent) provided a glimmer of working-girl independence that foretold the coming of Women’s Lib.

We were on the cusp of a period of enormous social change. Not quite there yet — but we believed in its possibility.

The 2020 series, in contrast, arrived as we were slogging through the anxiety and boredom of an unending pandemic. Many of us appalled and exhausted by the constant stream of ugliness in our politics, by the administration’s limitless incompetence, crudeness, sexism and racism, and waiting for good news, any good news, to bring a moment of relief from three years of living under a President who seems to many Americans to get away with…well, everything. Some of us are pretty depressed, aren’t we? Even Michelle Obama says she is. We take our antidotes where we find them. And many of us…

