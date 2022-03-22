On March 21, Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan ներկայացուցիչ staff members visited the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, the ombudsman’s office reported.

The Human Rights Defender toured the hospital with the management of the Military Medical Department of the RA Armed Forces.

During the visit, the issues of medical care of servicemen were studied, private conversations were held with traumatic conscripts, general therapy, conscripts receiving treatment in resuscitation departments, who received injuries and injuries during various circumstances of service, including during combat operations or on the front line. :

Issues related to the course and methods of treatment of servicemen were discussed with the medical staff.

The ombudsman and the ombudsman’s representatives explained to the servicemen the possibilities of exercising their rights, including getting acquainted with the state of health examination, medical examination, conclusions and other documents, as well as other issues raised.

The servicemen presented to the Defender their health problems, the course of treatment, the service routine.

At the end of the visit, a separate discussion was held with the management of the Military Medical Department of the RA Armed Forces. Issues related to the provided guarantees.

The Defender especially emphasized that the heroic work of the military doctors and the whole medical staff is undeniable. it deserves special praise.

The protection of the rights of servicemen and their families will continue to be under the direct attention of the Human Rights Defender.