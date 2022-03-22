The State Emergency Situations Service informs that due to heavy snowfall there are closed and difficult-to-pass roads in the territory of the republic.

The road of Mehmana community of Martakert region is closed, and in some parts of the Stepanakert-Martakert interregional road there is ice in some places.

In the high mountainous areas of the region, the height of the snow layer reaches 60 cm.

Stepanakert-Shosh – Red Market Road Աշ Ashan, Avdur, Emishchan, Kherkhan, Tsovategh, Kaghartsi, Kolkhozashen, Haghorti, Hatsi, Herher, Myurishen, Mushkapat, Msmna, Nor Shen և Paravashung in the highlands, they are difficult to pass.

The height of the snow layer in the region is 1 m.

Snow removal works are being carried out in these directions.

The roads of Khachmach, Karmir Gyugh, Sznek, Verin Sznek, Sarushen և communities of Askeran region are difficult to pass, here the height of the snow layer reaches from 80 cm to 1 meter.

The Shushi-Lisagor-Berdzor road is open for vehicles with winter tires.

The Vayk-Sisian-Goris highway of the interstate highway connecting with Armenia is closed for trucks, and difficult for passers-by (one-way).

To avoid emergencies and adverse events, the Ministry of Internal Affairs urges to restrict traffic as much as possible and to be vigilant.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan