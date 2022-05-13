The hearing on the legality of the arrest of 5165 movement member Avetik Chalabyan did not take place today.

Let us remind you that Avetik Chalabyan’s apartment was searched yesterday evening, May 12, then he was taken to the Arabkir Police Department, then arrested.

Avetik Chalabyan’s lawyer Arthur Harutyunyan told Aravot.am that the body conducting the proceedings did not consider it necessary to appear at the hearing due to its busy schedule of other investigative actions.

The sitting will take place tomorrow. The time is not known yet.