The participants of the “Resistance” movement stopped in front of the State Revenue Committee building during the disobedience action. “

“Yesterday, the head of this committee made more or less statements that there is no public demand for Nikol’s removal in Armenia. The one who received the education of Soros, who came, destroyed the Ministry of Justice, and now the State Revenue Committee uses it for political purposes. We have information that steps are being taken against our supporters who are participating in the rally. We have come here to warn you, do your duties and authorities and stay within your limits, “NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced in front of the State Revenue Committee building.