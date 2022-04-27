Chairman of the RA Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan received the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia Thierry Ribo.

Welcoming the guest, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee noted the size of the meeting, noting that especially in the post-war period there are many issues that need to be discussed jointly, certain processes.

Argishti Kyaramyan stressed that the Criminal Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee is conducting a preliminary investigation into the unleashing of the 2020 war in Artsakh, peace, security of humanity and other war crimes. Cases of death, captivity, forced disappearance of servicemen, civilians as a result of an act of aggression.

The head of the Committee stated that within the framework of the factual data obtained during the investigation of the captivity of servicemen and civilians during the aggressive war, the body conducting the proceedings, from the very first days of the investigation, cooperated with the Armenian office of the International Committee of the Red Cross. Responding and providing appropriate support, particularly in the field of information exchange.

The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Argishti Kyaramyan, used the post-war operations to find out the whereabouts of 205 people confirmed by the preliminary investigation, as well as the search for 777 missing persons after the first Artsakh war.

Among the priorities were the return of Armenian servicemen currently being held captive in Azerbaijan, the return of civilians to the Armenian side, as well as the clarification of the status of enforced missing persons.

Thierry Ribo, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to Armenia, outlined the key areas of the delegation’s post-war processes, search operations at the sites of hostilities, as well as the main aspects of contacts and cooperation within the humanitarian law body.

During the meeting, it was noted that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been effective in providing visits to Azerbaijani-approved prisoners, liaising with their relatives, as well as conducting forensic genetic tests and providing technical assistance.

The parties also exchanged views on further effective, continuous cooperation on the issues discussed, further expansion of the latter’s directions, in particular, organizing the follow-up work on the protection of the facts of captivity, protection of the rights of detainees and ensuring the desired results.