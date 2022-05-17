According to the evidence obtained in the criminal case investigated in the RA Penitentiary under the joint control of the RA Military Prosecutor’s Office, it was substantiated that the head of the headquarters of the 2nd tank towers battalion of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense A. K. in 2020 After the adoption of a trilateral statement on the ceasefire unleashed by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic on November 9, 2006, the Republic of Azerbaijan received an order to ensure the security of the military positions in the village of Khtsaberd in the Hadrut region of the Artsakh Republic.

The Prosecutor’s Office informs that in 2020 He did not obey his immediate superior’s command to switch to a circle of defense during the December 13 military operation, which resulted in a surprise attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces in gross violation of the terms of the ceasefire declaration. During the battle, A.J. gave a “retreat” order to his subordinate personnel, left the battlefield voluntarily, and the actions caused severe consequences. The battle positions occupied for the defense of the village of Khtsaberd in the Hadrut region of the Artsakh Republic և The village of Khtsaberd came under the control of the enemy.

Besides, it turned out that before leaving for the combat duty, A. K. received from the secret part of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia a work map with an “secret” stamp depicting the location of the village of Khtsaberd in the Republic of Artsakh ային an electronic carrier containing an official secret. 2020 On December 13, 1945, as a result of the enemy advancing, he voluntarily left the battlefield and, as a result of the enemy occupying the combat position, the electronic carrier came under the control of the enemy. The latter managed the staff list of the battalion personnel.

To perform the above actions, A. K. was charged with Article 356, Part 3, Article 380, Part 1, Article 376, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation is over, the prosecutor supervising the legality of the preliminary investigation has confirmed the indictment և has sent the criminal case to the Syunik Region Court of General Jurisdiction for substantive examination.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.