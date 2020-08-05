The Harry Potter films are headed to Peacock, in a perfect example of how confusing streaming is

The twisted journey of the streaming rights for the Harry Potter films simply got back at more confusing, as Peacock has actually revealed that it’ll be providing the series beginning inOctober The Potter films are presently streaming on HBO Max however areset to leave the service on August 25th

.

When Harry Potter shows up on Peacock, it’ll be offered for a minimum of a month, according to Vulture, prior to heading to NBCUniversal’s direct broadcast and cable channels and after that returning back to Peacock once again in2021 However, it seems like that, too, will be a short-term run for just a couple of months.

If you’re puzzled why NBCUniversal’s streaming service is about to be the house of one of Warner Bros.’s most significant franchises, it’s because in 2016, WarnerBros signed the TELEVISION rights to the series over to NBCUniversal in a offer supposedly worthas much as $250 million A last-minute deal in between the 2 business in May enabled HBO Max to launching with the Harry Potter films for its very first 3 months, and now NBCUniversal is taking custody of the films as soon as again.

The Harry Potter films aren’t the only ones: Peacock is likewise set to get Batman Begins and The Dark Knight in the future, 2 crucial WarnerBros titles that are a part of the DC Comics draw for HBOMax All this might appear strange from the outdoors– after all, why should not WarnerBros simply be able to air its own material? But it’s been foregone conclusion for the movie market for years. It’s the increase of bigger, …