The hard truth about the Facebook ad boycott: Nothing matters but Zuckerberg

In the weeks since Facebook decided not to act on a number of controversial Trump posts — including one during the racial justice protests nevertheless “looting” would lead to “shooting” — the company and its own CEO have faced pushback from employees, politicians and also scientists backed by Zuckerberg’s philanthropic organization. But a lot more than any of these other protests, the advertiser boycott could pose a deeper threat to Facebook and its own core business. Nearly most of Facebook’s roughly $70 billion in annual revenue this past year came from advertising dollars.

A significant chunk of this came from big brands, said Laura Martin, an industry analyst at Needham & Co. — and big brands have only become more imperative to Facebook as smaller advertisers scale back or go out of business due to the pandemic.

Facebook didn’t immediately answer an obtain comment. In a statement Friday after Unilever’s announcement, Facebook stressed the steps it’s taken up to protect its platform, including banning countless white supremacist organizations and investing in artificial intelligence to locate and crack down on harmful content.

“We invest billions of dollars each year to keep our community safe and continuously work with outside experts to review and update our policies,” said company spokesman Andy Stone. “We know we have more work to do, and we’ll continue to work with civil rights groups, GARM, and other experts to develop even more tools, technology and policies to continue this fight.”

Facebook may be susceptible, but Zuckerberg is not

As each new company lends its weight to the boycott, the economic pressure keeps growing on Facebook to change — somehow. The campaign carries echoes of a similar advertiser rebellion against YouTube in 2017. Then, as now, major household names announced one by one that they would reject YouTube’s platform over concerns that its algorithms were placing ads beside hate speech. And ad executives say it generated some changes, including more controls to stop ads from appearing beside controversial content.

Despite some similarities, Facebook is less vunerable to outside pressure than most businesses, experts say. It’s led with a CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who exercises complete voting get a handle on over the company and can’t be removed by shareholders. And that may vastly complicate the campaign to hit Facebook where it hurts.

“Disney couldn’t do this, and Apple couldn’t do this. They’re run by committee,” Martin said. “If it was a company run by committee, they would have to react, because the committee — the board of directors — would be threatening to fire the CEO to protect revenue. That doesn’t have to happen here.”

Indeed, Facebook appeared to strike a defiant tone early in the day in the week. “We do not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure,” Carolyn Everson, Facebook Vice President of Global Business Group, wrote in an email to advertisers this week obtained by CNN. “We set our policies based on principles rather than business interests.”

Whether the boycott will even have a measurable impact on Facebook’s bottom line still remains very hazy. That’s partly as a result of the amount of participating brands, the timing of the campaign, and ambient facets such as the pandemic which could make it challenging to link any potential dip in Facebook revenue directly to the boycott. Additionally, there are few alternatives in reaching audiences the size Facebook will offer, along with a not exactly unmatched data trove for ad targeting. The earliest any impact could become apparent will soon be when the company reports its third quarter earnings results this fall.

Of the companies which have joined the boycott to date, only three — Unilever, Verizon and the outdoor equipment retailer REI — rank among the top 100 advertisers on Facebook, according to data compiled by Pathmatics, a marketing intelligence firm. In 2019, Unilever ranked 30th, spending an estimated $42.4 million on Facebook ads. Verizon and REI were 88th and 90th, respectively, spending an estimated $23 million each.

Home Depot HD Walmart WMT Microsoft MSFT AT&T T Disney DIS The highest-spending 100 brands accounted for $4.2 billion in Facebook advertising this past year, according to Pathmatics data, or about 6% of the platform’s ad revenue. Topping the list were(which owns WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company) and

Much of the rest of Facebook’s ad revenue arises from small and medium-sized companies, ad executives say. It would likely simply take tens of thousands of them, acting over a significant time period, to put a huge dent in Facebook’s main point here.

The uncertain road ahead

Since the #StopHateForProfit campaign asks for companies to pause advertising only during the month of July, businesses that stick narrowly to the campaign will only deny revenue to Facebook for a matter of weeks. That may possibly show up as barely a blip, whenever, in Facebook’s quarterly earnings, said Nicole Perrin, principal analyst at the general market trends firm eMarketer.

Nancy Smith, president of the advertising consulting firm Analytic Partners, said a driving factor for most of the participating businesses is “brand safety” — the desire for their advertisements never to show up beside conspiracy theories or hateful rhetoric. As they stop investing in Facebook and Instagram, she said, many marketers will redirect those dollars. Unilever said Friday it might be shifting its US digital ad budget to other platforms.

“For our clients, we would advise them to reallocate those funds,” said Smith. “Reallocating to other social media, potentially; reallocating to other digital publishers; reallocating to linear TV; reallocating to platforms like Hulu.”

Then there is the pandemic, which has already driven a slowdown in the digital advertising industry this year. Companies scaled right back dramatically on ad spending in March and April, and some, like Verizon and Patagonia, were just just starting to reinvest in Facebook advertisements when #StopHateForProfit began, based on Pathmatics’ research.

As Covid-19 illness rates begin spiking again nationwide, it will be “extremely difficult to tease out” the reasons behind any slump in advertising numbers, Perrin said.

“It’s going to be a very political argument where folks on the boycott side will want to say they had an effect, whereas those on the other side will say the boycott didn’t really work,” said Perrin. “It’ll be tough.”

Until Zuckerberg himself decides to improve the limits of free expression on his platform, Facebook may possibly simply lose brands until only the ones that don’t object to the company’s conduct or who cannot survive without the platform’s reach are left, Martin said.

In that future, it would be hard to say whether the boycott truly “worked.”